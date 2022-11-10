Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Is Currently -20.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.04%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Net Revenue Increased 43% from Second Quarter 2022.

Largest Quarter-over-Quarter Increase in Net Revenue Achieved by Agile .

Over the last 12 months, AGRX stock dropped by -99.33%. The one-year Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for AGRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.37 million, with 202.46 million shares outstanding and 198.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, AGRX stock reached a trading volume of 3294665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

AGRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.04. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.52 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3084, while it was recorded at 0.2646 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7830 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agile Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 532,361, which is approximately -97.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 122,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in AGRX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 371,710 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 21,023,429 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 20,273,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,121,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,396 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 184,350 shares during the same period.