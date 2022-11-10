Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell -37.27% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] price plunged by -9.42 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Agenus Provides Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Report.

Company to present expanded data from Phase 1 study of botensilimab (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) at plenary session of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

Initiated Phase 2 ACTIVATE trials of botensilimab in advanced MSS colorectal cancer and advanced melanoma.

A sum of 4804494 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.40M shares. Agenus Inc. shares reached a high of $2.25 and dropped to a low of $2.01 until finishing in the latest session at $2.02.

The one-year AGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.52. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 202.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.87. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 53.20% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,243,261, which is approximately 30.884% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 22,241,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.93 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.78 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 15.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 34,199,241 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 21,433,099 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 95,157,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,789,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,193,325 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,569 shares during the same period.