2U Inc. [TWOU] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $7

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.88%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that edX and University of Wisconsin-Madison Launch Business MicroMasters® Program.

New stackable program offers career-relevant skills for learners.

edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the launch of a new Micromasters program, Business: Data, Insights, and Analytics, with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, now available through the Wisconsin School of Business.

Over the last 12 months, TWOU stock dropped by -74.76%. The one-year 2U Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.39. The average equity rating for TWOU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $519.62 million, with 77.06 million shares outstanding and 74.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, TWOU stock reached a trading volume of 3387629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $9, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWOU in the course of the last twelve months was 2598.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TWOU Stock Performance Analysis:

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.31 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 2U Inc. Fundamentals:

2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TWOU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 20.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $531 million, or 95.90% of TWOU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,412,719, which is approximately -1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,694,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.19 million in TWOU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.46 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly -5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 6,510,861 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 7,578,364 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 64,536,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,625,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,884 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,062,336 shares during the same period.