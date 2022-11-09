Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $8.07 billion, down -48.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] loss -1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $33.10 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Home buyers’ and sellers’ biggest misconceptions in a shifting market.

A new Zillow survey of agents reveals what buyers and sellers are getting wrong and what works in today’s market.

The top misconception among aspiring home buyers, according to real estate agents, is that home prices will significantly fall. Zillow research finds a rapid drop in prices is unlikely.

Zillow Group Inc. represents 173.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.85 billion with the latest information. Z stock price has been found in the range of $32.18 to $33.9999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 4201029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $38.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.44, while it was recorded at 32.29 for the last single week of trading, and 40.05 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $5,833 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,972,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $760.4 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $456.97 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 30.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,607,778 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 24,181,192 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 130,439,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,228,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,079 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,495,506 shares during the same period.