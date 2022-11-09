Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell -27.51% so far this year. What now?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] traded at a low on 11/08/22, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.60. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Zendesk Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4957531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zendesk Inc. stands at 0.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.57%.

The market cap for ZEN stock reached $9.39 billion, with 123.58 million shares outstanding and 122.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 4957531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $93.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 145 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 88.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, ZEN shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.46, while it was recorded at 76.10 for the last single week of trading, and 91.43 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 43.48%.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $9,089 million, or 93.20% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,401,288, which is approximately -0.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,164,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.61 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $506.97 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly -10.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 34,055,004 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 32,368,249 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 53,806,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,229,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,437,971 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 16,352,627 shares during the same period.