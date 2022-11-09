WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] Is Currently -33.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MAPS] traded at a low on 11/08/22, posting a -33.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.29. The company report on November 7, 2022 that WM Technology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results and Leadership Transition.

Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Revenue of $50.5 million.

Chris Beals steps down; Doug Francis, co-founder, Executive Chair, and former CEO to lead in the interim.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4258982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WM Technology Inc. stands at 14.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.68%.

The market cap for MAPS stock reached $206.61 million, with 86.42 million shares outstanding and 72.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, MAPS reached a trading volume of 4258982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $3.20. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for WM Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MAPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has MAPS stock performed recently?

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.65. With this latest performance, MAPS shares dropped by -34.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0000, while it was recorded at 1.7440 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2627 for the last 200 days.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.13 and a Gross Margin at +93.60. WM Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49.

WM Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]

There are presently around $61 million, or 57.50% of MAPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,650,205, which is approximately 41.875% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,778,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.45 million in MAPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.65 million in MAPS stock with ownership of nearly 457.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WM Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MAPS] by around 12,824,256 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,356,706 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 30,863,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,044,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAPS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,083,120 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,388 shares during the same period.