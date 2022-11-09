why Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.61

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.02 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Enterprise Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) (NYSE: EPD) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Enterprise reported net income attributable to common unitholders of $1.4 billion, or $0.62 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 billion, or $0.52 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment charges of $29 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted unit.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is now 13.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPD Stock saw the intraday high of $25.20 and lowest of $24.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.65, which means current price is +13.68% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 4704191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.21, while it was recorded at 24.90 for the last single week of trading, and 25.53 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $14,733 million, or 27.60% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 57,563,316, which is approximately -0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 32.55% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $924.42 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $652.9 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 4.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 20,449,925 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 30,409,453 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 537,990,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,850,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,217,576 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 8,129,134 shares during the same period.