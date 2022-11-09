why American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.67

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE: AEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.39%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With 26North.

American Equity to Acquire Strategic Equity Stake in 26North;Anant Bhalla to Join 26North Board of Directors.

26North Reinsures $4.3 Billion of GAAP Reserves of American Equity Fixed Indexed Annuity Policies.

Over the last 12 months, AEL stock dropped by -4.18%. The one-year American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.15. The average equity rating for AEL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 92.54 million shares outstanding and 86.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 503.18K shares, AEL stock reached a trading volume of 5099491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEL shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $43 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $41, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on AEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75.

AEL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.39. With this latest performance, AEL shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.78 for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.85, while it was recorded at 39.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

AEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company go to 24.94%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,843 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEL stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 15,886,163, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,568,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.64 million in AEL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.63 million in AEL stock with ownership of nearly -2.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL] by around 2,456,086 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 6,760,937 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 76,961,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,178,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,985 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 978,500 shares during the same period.