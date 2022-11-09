Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRO] traded at a high on 11/08/22, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.95. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Spero Therapeutics Announces Closing of Exclusive License Agreement with GSK for Tebipenem HBr.

Pursuant to the agreement, Spero will be receiving a $66 million upfront payment, received a $9 million direct equity investment in shares of Spero common stock, and is eligible for potential future milestone payments and tiered royalties.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5017233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spero Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.74%.

The market cap for SPRO stock reached $68.00 million, with 32.98 million shares outstanding and 30.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, SPRO reached a trading volume of 5017233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRO shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spero Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $40, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

How has SPRO stock performed recently?

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, SPRO shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6535, while it was recorded at 1.9160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6963 for the last 200 days.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3360.16 and a Gross Margin at +63.62. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2923.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.32.

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spero Therapeutics Inc. go to 36.90%.

Insider trade positions for Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]

There are presently around $39 million, or 52.10% of SPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRO stocks are: AQUILO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,321,231, which is approximately 0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,089,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 million in SPRO stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, currently with $2.69 million in SPRO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spero Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Spero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRO] by around 5,113,312 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,428,974 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,413,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,955,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 878,280 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,013 shares during the same period.