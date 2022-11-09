Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] price surged by 0.74 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Implements Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Networking to Provide Exceptional Experiences for its Artists, Patrons and Staff.

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP), an 11,000-capacity open-air performance venue and top destination in Northwest Arkansas, chose Juniper’s AI-driven networking to improve the technology experience for its artists, guests and staff. Juniper Wireless Access Points and Juniper EX4400 Multigigabit Switches have been deployed in conjunction with the Juniper Mist Cloud and Mist AI™ to deliver predictable, reliable and measurable connectivity across the Walmart AMP.

Heightened density and mobility requirements in entertainment venues like the Walmart AMP make it particularly challenging to deliver great Wi-Fi. Their Wi-Fi network covers 185,000 square feet, including a 12,000-square-foot covered seating area, an expansive lawn, concession stands and walkways, with additional Wi-Fi coverage in the backstage areas. Walmart AMP employees use the network for staffing, inventory and other administrative tasks, while artists and the touring production companies run their jobs from the venue, so a reliable network is essential for tour management. Mist AI optimizes the Wi-Fi RF settings in real time, enabling artists and guests to experience seamless wireless connectivity throughout the venue. Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance and Wired Assurance streamline network operations and speed troubleshooting.

A sum of 4791732 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Juniper Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $30.44 and dropped to a low of $29.6784 until finishing in the latest session at $30.04.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.09. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $34.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.93, while it was recorded at 29.99 for the last single week of trading, and 30.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,924 million, or 94.20% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 40,734,258, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,486,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 24,172,935 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 24,127,424 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 248,765,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,065,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,177,851 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,542,766 shares during the same period.