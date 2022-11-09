Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Ventas Inc. [VTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] closed the trading session at $42.22 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.91, while the highest price level was $43.24. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Ventas Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.41 percent and weekly performance of 9.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 4777861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 58 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 116.32.

VTR stock trade performance evaluation

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.92. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.91, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 51.27 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.89. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,841 million, or 96.00% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,075,662, which is approximately 0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,198,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 20,504,781 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 16,510,532 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 338,188,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,203,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,411 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,929 shares during the same period.