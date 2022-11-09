Wall Street Analyst Initiated ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. What else is Wall St. saying

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] surged by $2.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $65.88 during the day while it closed the day at $65.47. The company report on October 31, 2022 that onsemi Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results.

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022 with the following highlights:.

Record revenue of $2,192.6 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock has also gained 6.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ON stock has inclined by 3.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.83% and lost -3.61% year-on date.

The market cap for ON stock reached $28.22 billion, with 432.90 million shares outstanding and 431.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 6383516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $73.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 55 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.29, while it was recorded at 61.94 for the last single week of trading, and 60.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 19.20%.

There are presently around $28,898 million, or 98.40% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,340,515, which is approximately 20.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,236,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.57 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 17.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

383 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 79,722,949 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 35,888,510 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 325,779,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,390,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,380,530 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,285,882 shares during the same period.