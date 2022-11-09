Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ROVR] gained 13.59% on the last trading session, reaching $4.68 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Rover Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue increased to $50.9 million, up 45% year-over-year.

Rover Group Inc. represents 181.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $843.85 million with the latest information. ROVR stock price has been found in the range of $4.27 to $5.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 380.19K shares, ROVR reached a trading volume of 5715168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Rover Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ROVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for ROVR stock

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, ROVR shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rover Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rover Group Inc. [ROVR]

There are presently around $725 million, or 87.90% of ROVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: MADRONA VENTURE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 26,463,916, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDRY GROUP, LLC, holding 20,268,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.86 million in ROVR stocks shares; and TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $67.66 million in ROVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rover Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Rover Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ROVR] by around 22,783,633 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,335,174 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 125,848,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,967,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROVR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,393,019 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,745 shares during the same period.