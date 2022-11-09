Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, down -44.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.06 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

Vornado Realty Trust stock is now -44.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $23.21 and lowest of $22.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.26, which means current price is +15.13% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4335437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $26.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $44 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.44.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.03, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 33.27 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $3,730 million, or 85.70% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,076,080, which is approximately -0.404% of the company’s market cap and around 8.09% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.98 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $377.48 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 2.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 13,624,060 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 9,511,953 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 138,604,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,740,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,709,196 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,928,551 shares during the same period.