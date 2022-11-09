Unisys Corporation [UIS] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $35

Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] slipped around -4.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.63 at the close of the session, down -48.33%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Unisys Announces 3Q22 Results.

Company Achieves Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth in Annual Contract Value, Total Contract Value and Pipeline; Provides Revised Full Year 2022 Guidance.

Total company revenue was down 5.5% year over year (YoY) and up 0.3% YoY on a constant-currency(1) basis.

Unisys Corporation stock is now -77.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UIS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.96 and lowest of $4.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.10, which means current price is +8.18% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 400.35K shares, UIS reached a trading volume of 4888626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unisys Corporation [UIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UIS shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Unisys Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Unisys Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on UIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unisys Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UIS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has UIS stock performed recently?

Unisys Corporation [UIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.67. With this latest performance, UIS shares dropped by -47.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.29 for Unisys Corporation [UIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unisys Corporation [UIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. Unisys Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.83.

Unisys Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Unisys Corporation [UIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unisys Corporation go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Unisys Corporation [UIS]

There are presently around $307 million, or 99.90% of UIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,188,684, which is approximately 4.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,032,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.45 million in UIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.18 million in UIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unisys Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS] by around 4,942,497 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 1,725,634 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,690,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,358,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,435 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 554,549 shares during the same period.