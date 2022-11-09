The Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $4.87 billion, down -27.52% YTD: What’s Next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.93 at the close of the session, up 0.23%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Western Union and Walgreens Extend Collaboration Agreement.

Western Union (NYSE: WU) and Walgreens today announced a renewed five-year agreement to their long-standing relationship. As a result, consumers will continue to have access to Western Union Money Transfer and bill payment services at nearly 9,000 Walgreens locations across the United States.

“Western Union and Walgreens have shared an unwavering commitment to put our customers first and deliver an exceptional experience,” said Matt Brown, Western Union’s Head of North America Strategic Accounts. “This renewal is a testament to the dedication of each organization’s team, working together to ensure our collective customer base has access to convenient and reliable cross-border money transfer and payments. We appreciate the opportunity to continue this relationship with them and look forward to future growth and opportunity through our collaboration.”.

The Western Union Company stock is now -27.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WU Stock saw the intraday high of $13.175 and lowest of $12.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.40, which means current price is +5.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4662565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -2.74%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $4,982 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,048,790, which is approximately 1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,252,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.32 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $287.22 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 26,300,317 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 27,178,167 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 331,844,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,323,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,156,051 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,897,698 shares during the same period.