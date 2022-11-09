The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $25

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] closed the trading session at $20.41 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.31, while the highest price level was $20.875. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Ready, Set, Earn: Wendy’s Launches ‘Wendy’s Rewards’ in Canada.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wendy’s Rewards™ is the Loyalty Program That Keeps on Giving.

Today, Wendy’s® announced the launch of Wendy’s Rewards™ loyalty program in Canada, allowing customers the opportunity to earn points and unlock rewards for their favourite mouth-watering menu items.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.42 percent and weekly performance of -1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, WEN reached to a volume of 4350687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $23.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $22, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 46.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 20.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 10.45%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,107 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,443,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.02 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $311.99 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,307,925 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 14,747,958 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 122,162,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,218,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,412,119 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,564,539 shares during the same period.