The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Stock trading around $1.23 per share: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.23 at the close of the session, down -11.87%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 2022 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 20% Year-Over-YearQ3 2022 Total Revenue Increased 20% Year-Over-YearCash & Cash Equivalents at Quarter-End was $300 million.

The RealReal Inc. stock is now -89.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REAL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.4454 and lowest of $1.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.09, which means current price is +5.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 4746474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.65. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6828, while it was recorded at 1.3810 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2660 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $95 million, or 94.30% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,795,191, which is approximately 29.591% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,804,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $4.94 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 21,720,166 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 23,048,740 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 32,525,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,294,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,965,159 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,610,340 shares during the same period.