The Benchmark Company lifts Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.141, while the highest price level was $0.1529. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies Announces Successful Launch of its Soccer Collectable NFTs on Ali Auction.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announced that the Company has obtained an exclusive right in China through a partnership with the World Football Collection to offer a series of soccer collectable NFTs on Ali Auction.

The soccer collectable NFTs had been launched on Ali Auction since September 20, 2020 with an accumulated views of over 240,000 from potential participants. The first batch of the NFTs were sold out within the first hour of the auction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.81 percent and weekly performance of -8.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -89.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 4668184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -43.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7025, while it was recorded at 0.1441 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6654 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.58% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 258,106, which is approximately 9.872% of the company’s market cap and around 28.18% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 157,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 378,466 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,057,896 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 730,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,413 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 216,598 shares during the same period.