Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] Is Currently -0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -41.35%. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Syneos Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue for the third quarter of $1,336.2 million decreased 0.9% on a reported basis and increased 2.2% on a constant currency basis year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, SYNH stock dropped by -70.80%. The one-year Syneos Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.86. The average equity rating for SYNH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 102.60 million shares outstanding and 61.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 906.55K shares, SYNH stock reached a trading volume of 6404644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $85 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SYNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.35. With this latest performance, SYNH shares dropped by -37.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.42 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.87, while it was recorded at 36.45 for the last single week of trading, and 68.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Syneos Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.85. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SYNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 9.01%.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,836 million, or 99.40% of SYNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,549,977, which is approximately 0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,667,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.33 million in SYNH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $266.12 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly -5.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 6,460,810 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 8,455,829 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 80,518,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,435,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 478,734 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,534 shares during the same period.