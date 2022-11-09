StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Is Currently 0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] traded at a high on 11/08/22, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.75. The company report on November 7, 2022 that StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4856863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of StoneCo Ltd. stands at 9.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.45%.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $3.20 billion, with 312.16 million shares outstanding and 246.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4856863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $11.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on STNE stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 30 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $2,070 million, or 71.30% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,785,336, which is approximately 154.513% of the company’s market cap and around 12.74% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.98 million in STNE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $103.17 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 54,100,288 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 46,821,944 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 91,628,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,551,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,034,842 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 20,535,853 shares during the same period.