Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] moved up 0.11: Why It’s Important

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] closed the trading session at $37.44 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.03, while the highest price level was $37.625. The company report on October 27, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) today reported its third quarter 2022 financial results:.

Net income of $277 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.61 percent and weekly performance of 1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 4408993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $48.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.63, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 40.18 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,948 million, or 79.60% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,223,493, which is approximately 1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,919,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

373 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 24,048,563 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 24,515,597 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 404,096,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,660,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,251,214 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,686 shares during the same period.