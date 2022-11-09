Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is -96.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] price plunged by -8.10 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Welcomes Telecom Industry Veteran Dan Leech to its Sales Team.

New hire will immediately fill sales gap created by unprecedented demand for SD7 across multiple verticals.

A sum of 4595825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Siyata Mobile Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1274 and dropped to a low of $0.1122 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

The one-year SYTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.08 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3288, while it was recorded at 0.1245 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8992 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.10% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 55,056 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 60,008 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 657,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,376 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,008 shares during the same period.