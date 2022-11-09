Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Stock trading around $11.91 per share: What’s Next?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] closed the trading session at $11.91 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.67, while the highest price level was $13.51. The company report on November 7, 2022 that The Ensign Group Announces Expansion in California.

Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive officer commented, “We are honored that Sabra will be entrusting us with the operation of this portfolio and are very excited to expand our growing relationship with them. These California operations are a perfect fit with our existing footprint in some of our strongest and most mature markets. While this transaction is larger than our typical tuck-ins, our locally-driven approach to acquisitions allows us to rely on our many CEO-caliber leaders in these markets to direct the transitions of each operation in the same way we execute on a one-or two-building acquisition. We look forward to working together with the outstanding leaders and teams already in place in these operations to build on the strong clinical and operational reputations they have earned in their communities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.04 percent and weekly performance of -12.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, SBRA reached to a volume of 8190841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SBRA stock. On May 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBRA shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 220.87.

SBRA stock trade performance evaluation

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.49. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.82 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,457 million, or 90.20% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,890,193, which is approximately -1.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,475,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.78 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $202.22 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 22,988,854 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 16,792,704 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 166,534,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,316,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,357,626 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,153,145 shares during the same period.