ROTH Capital slashes price target on Amyris Inc. [AMRS] – find out why.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $2.59 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Sixth consecutive quarter of record consumer revenue – Consumer revenue of $46.6 million increased 98% compared to Q3 2021.

Record core revenue of $71.1 million grew 49% compared to the prior year quarter.

Amyris Inc. represents 319.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $800.70 million with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $2.485 to $2.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 5363043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $355 million, or 45.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,209,882, which is approximately 25.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,080,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.42 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.68 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -38.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 17,271,712 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 26,318,343 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 93,325,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,915,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,975,914 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,651,006 shares during the same period.