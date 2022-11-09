R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] moved down -49.76: Why It’s Important

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] slipped around -7.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.41 at the close of the session, down -49.76%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that R1 RCM Announces Leadership Succession Plan.

Lee Rivas Appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023; Joseph Flanagan to Continue Serving on Board.

R1 RCM Inc. stock is now -70.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.49 and lowest of $6.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.86, which means current price is +9.94% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 27520847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on RCM stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RCM shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has RCM stock performed recently?

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.16. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -58.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.68 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.54 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 17.30%.

Insider trade positions for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $1,535 million, or 76.60% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,373,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,990,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.49 million in RCM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.16 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 103,964,574 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 15,746,792 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 87,405,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,116,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,413,230 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,440,558 shares during the same period.