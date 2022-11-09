Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] is -76.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE: NUVB] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.01 at the close of the session, down -4.29%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors.

Expect to initiate Phase 1b combination study of NUV-868 by the end of 2022.

Nuvation Bio Inc. stock is now -76.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUVB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.135 and lowest of $1.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.45, which means current price is +4.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 618.42K shares, NUVB reached a trading volume of 6807532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $8 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on NUVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

How has NUVB stock performed recently?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.36. With this latest performance, NUVB shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.86.

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.60 and a Current Ratio set at 33.60.

Insider trade positions for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]

There are presently around $313 million, or 71.60% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,885,031, which is approximately 0.906% of the company’s market cap and around 26.93% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,247,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.65 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $27.93 million in NUVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuvation Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE:NUVB] by around 14,524,557 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 17,560,768 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 123,565,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,650,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUVB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,215,217 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,536,506 shares during the same period.