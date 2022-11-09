Novavax Inc. [NVAX] moved up 1.13: Why It’s Important

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $19.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Novavax Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Achieved total revenue for the third quarter of $735 million.

Delivered over 94 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 globally to date.

Novavax Inc. represents 78.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.56 billion with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $18.57 to $20.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4530127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $81.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $315 to $265, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.38, while it was recorded at 19.83 for the last single week of trading, and 51.81 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $666 million, or 44.40% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.68 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $58.3 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 7,123,538 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 5,881,126 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,907,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,912,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,318 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252,747 shares during the same period.