Morgan Stanley lifts Five9 Inc. [FIVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] surged by $7.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.76 during the day while it closed the day at $54.10. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Five9 Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 29% to a Record $198.3 Million.

37% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue.

Five9 Inc. stock has also loss -9.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FIVN stock has declined by -54.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.84% and lost -60.60% year-on date.

The market cap for FIVN stock reached $3.82 billion, with 69.75 million shares outstanding and 69.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, FIVN reached a trading volume of 8207414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $108.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06.

FIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.73 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.70, while it was recorded at 51.76 for the last single week of trading, and 96.84 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.25 and a Gross Margin at +54.24. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70.

Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Five9 Inc. [FIVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 25.25%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,910 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,465,945, which is approximately 3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,480,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.41 million in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $209.25 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly -2.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 9,762,854 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 8,543,458 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 53,958,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,264,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,700 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,228,589 shares during the same period.