Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 18.81M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -16.67%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that VERB and MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Interactive Video Technology Multi-Year Deal.

Pirates become first MLB team to leverage VERB’s suite of interactive, video-based sales solutions.

VERB receives approval from Major League Baseball Advanced Media for league-wide use.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 4914381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.11. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -57.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.52 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4146, while it was recorded at 0.1984 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6650 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,064,875, which is approximately 54.814% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,224,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 3.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,026,768 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 485,033 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,094,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,606,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,810 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 348,068 shares during the same period.