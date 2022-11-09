Market cap of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] reaches 12.97B – now what?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.61 during the day while it closed the day at $21.11. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– Positive Operating Results Driven by Continued Strong Tenant Demand –– Company Raises 2022 Outlook –– Board Raises Quarterly Common Dividend for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter –.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, Kimco’s net income available to the company’s common shareholders per diluted share was $0.08 and $0.91, respectively.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock has also loss -1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIM stock has declined by -6.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.13% and lost -14.36% year-on date.

The market cap for KIM stock reached $12.97 billion, with 615.83 million shares outstanding and 605.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 4914252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $26.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 50.91.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 21.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.19 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,263 million, or 97.50% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,451,331, which is approximately -0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,557,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $948.26 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 1.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 31,805,959 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 31,375,974 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 517,730,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,912,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,380,996 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,458,925 shares during the same period.