Market cap of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] reaches 148.51M – now what?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] price plunged by -17.96 percent to reach at -$2.84. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Pricing of $25 Million Registered Direct Offering.

The offering consists of the sale of 1 million ordinary shares in a registered direct offering, at a purchase price of $25.00 per ordinary share. Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this offering.

A sum of 5878004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 206.12K shares. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $18.90 and dropped to a low of $12.55 until finishing in the latest session at $12.97.

Guru’s Opinion on Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 31.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

HUDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.00. With this latest performance, HUDI shares dropped by -51.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.90, while it was recorded at 69.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 18,883, which is approximately 15.854% of the company’s market cap and around 75.55% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 13,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in HUDI stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $21000.0 in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 4,246 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,436 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 29,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.