Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 12.39M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] loss -7.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Helbiz to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference.

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, FL on November 30, 2022.

Helbiz Inc. represents 83.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.39 million with the latest information. HLBZ stock price has been found in the range of $0.185 to $0.2085.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 4967117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for HLBZ stock

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.05. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -37.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3982, while it was recorded at 0.2244 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4500 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 190,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 320,963 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 95,724 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,100,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,517,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,202 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 92,241 shares during the same period.