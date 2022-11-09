Market cap of Coupang Inc. [CPNG] reaches 31.35B – now what?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] gained 3.93% on the last trading session, reaching $17.73 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Coupang to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

Coupang Inc. represents 1.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.35 billion with the latest information. CPNG stock price has been found in the range of $17.51 to $18.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 9684303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for CPNG stock

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $22,424 million, or 79.90% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 139,908,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.92 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 60,401,499 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 52,357,663 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 1,151,992,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,264,751,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,563,704 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,523,166 shares during the same period.