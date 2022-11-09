Market cap of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] reaches 658.60M – now what?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] loss -13.32% or -0.75 points to close at $4.88 with a heavy trading volume of 5630353 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– Board of Directors Approves $75 Million Stock Repurchase Plan -.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.98, the shares rose to $4.98 and dropped to $4.555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRMK points out that the company has recorded -31.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BRMK reached to a volume of 5630353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for BRMK stock

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, BRMK shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.26 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]

There are presently around $297 million, or 46.80% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,035,199, which is approximately 3.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,948,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.43 million in BRMK stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.67 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 3,582,889 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,499,654 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,759,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,841,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 345,056 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 460,761 shares during the same period.