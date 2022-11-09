Market Analysts see The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $72.65 during the day while it closed the day at $71.49. The company report on November 2, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY23 Results November 16, 2022.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter Fiscal 2023 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter Fiscal 2023 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, November 22, 2022, or at TJX.com.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock has also loss -0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TJX stock has inclined by 13.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.21% and lost -5.84% year-on date.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $83.40 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 4277411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $77.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $67 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.87, while it was recorded at 71.26 for the last single week of trading, and 63.37 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 10.91%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,301 million, or 94.00% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 102,541,948, which is approximately 20.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,761,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.42 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.43 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

763 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,950,187 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 59,153,776 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 939,191,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,295,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,792,649 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,434,819 shares during the same period.