Market Analysts see Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] loss -22.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Leap Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from the DisTinGuish Study of DKN-01 Plus Tislelizumab and Preclinical Data in Colorectal Cancer Models at the SITC Annual Meeting.

55% ORR, 73% DCR, and 7.7 month PFS in DKK1-high/PD-L1-high second-line gastric cancer patients.

DKN-01 also demonstrated preclinical tumor regression data in CRC models supporting ongoing clinical trial.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. represents 88.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.61 million with the latest information. LPTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.5556 to $0.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 602.32K shares, LPTX reached a trading volume of 6431020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for LPTX stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.45. With this latest performance, LPTX shares dropped by -31.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.15 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0184, while it was recorded at 0.7502 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3568 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2761.73. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2705.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.12.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $22 million, or 45.20% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,951,448, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.26% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.17 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 2,367,834 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,676,127 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 28,724,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,768,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 776,760 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,494 shares during the same period.