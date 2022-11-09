Market Analysts see Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] loss -4.52% on the last trading session, reaching $4.01 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Jumia Announces Leadership Changes to Support its Journey Towards Profitability.

New leadership appointed with a plan focused on path to profitability and e-commerce fundamentals.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) (“Jumia” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of a new Management Board and Acting CEO, while Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, Co-CEOs, will be stepping down effective today.

Jumia Technologies AG represents 99.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $400.51 million with the latest information. JMIA stock price has been found in the range of $3.84 to $4.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 5268542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.44. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.51 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

54 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 2,753,045 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,094,049 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 9,688,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,535,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,865 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,817,000 shares during the same period.