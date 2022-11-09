Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell -57.13% so far this year. What now?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Luminar Achieves Start of Production with SAIC’s Rising Auto; Reports Q3 Financials.

Company Beats on Revenue and Earnings.

Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, announced its achievement of the start of production milestone and reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, ended Sept. 30, 2022. SAIC is the largest Chinese automaker, and the R7 is the first flagship vehicle from its new smart electric brand RISING AUTO. Its debut, featuring Luminar, marks an inflection point in the industry as Luminar’s technology makes its way into consumer production vehicles.

A sum of 5055865 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.54M shares. Luminar Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.68 and dropped to a low of $7.23 until finishing in the latest session at $7.25.

The one-year LAZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.21. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.12. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -704.52 and a Gross Margin at -44.29. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.15.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $969 million, or 56.10% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,809,097, which is approximately -2.13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,360,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.62 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $76.84 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 38,333,869 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,669,045 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 84,670,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,673,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,760,214 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,200,356 shares during the same period.