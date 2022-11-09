Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell -44.22% so far this year. What now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] plunged by -$11.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $61.93 during the day while it closed the day at $59.00. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenue of $506.8 million.

GAAP gross margin of 39.7%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -21.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LITE stock has declined by -35.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.95% and lost -44.22% year-on date.

The market cap for LITE stock reached $3.97 billion, with 68.80 million shares outstanding and 67.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 822.53K shares, LITE reached a trading volume of 5946060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $107.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $125 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on LITE stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LITE shares from 85 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

LITE stock trade performance evaluation

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.77. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.79 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.57, while it was recorded at 69.32 for the last single week of trading, and 85.17 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.16.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 13.50%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,855 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 33,084,197, which is approximately 18454.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 8,842,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.71 million in LITE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $372.49 million in LITE stock with ownership of nearly -3.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumentum Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE] by around 37,452,001 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 5,361,702 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 56,421,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,234,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,583,442 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 707,586 shares during the same period.