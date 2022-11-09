LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] Is Currently -3.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE: LXU] loss -3.22% or -0.46 points to close at $13.84 with a heavy trading volume of 7657419 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 14,350,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder with the Company Repurchasing 3,500,000 of the Shares.

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of an aggregate of 14,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.50 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on November 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,627,500 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

It opened the trading session at $13.86, the shares rose to $13.95 and dropped to $13.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXU points out that the company has recorded -21.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, LXU reached to a volume of 7657419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXU shares is $22.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for LSB Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for LSB Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LSB Industries Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for LXU stock

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.63. With this latest performance, LXU shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.74, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 16.67 for the last 200 days.

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.44 and a Gross Margin at +23.28. LSB Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47.

LSB Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSB Industries Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]

There are presently around $1,060 million, or 45.00% of LXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXU stocks are: SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/ with ownership of 54,356,127, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,143,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.66 million in LXU stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $26.6 million in LXU stock with ownership of nearly -13.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LSB Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE:LXU] by around 6,581,552 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,378,456 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 67,612,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,572,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXU stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,383,251 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 901,684 shares during the same period.