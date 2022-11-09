JP Morgan lifts Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] closed the trading session at $11.25 on 11/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.25, while the highest price level was $12.535. The company report on October 28, 2022 that TDS and UScellular to release third quarter operating results and host conference call on November 4, 2022.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on November 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on November 3, 2022 after market close.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.17 percent and weekly performance of -33.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 981.43K shares, TDS reached to a volume of 4843510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDS in the course of the last twelve months was 128.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TDS stock trade performance evaluation

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.39. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.79 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,074 million, or 95.30% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,569,723, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,514,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.79 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $131.73 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 6,410,961 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,836,498 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 81,215,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,463,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,376,876 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,978,858 shares during the same period.