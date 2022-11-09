Jefferies slashes price target on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] – find out why.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price surged by 7.34 percent to reach at $1.97. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Ancora Issues Statement of Support Regarding Management Transition at Kohl’s.

Ancora Holdings Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Ancora” or we”), which is the beneficial owner of approximately 2.5% of the outstanding shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”), issued the below statement regarding the Company’s announced management transition.

Fredrick D. DiSanto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ancora, and James Chadwick, President of Ancora Alternatives LLC, commented:.

A sum of 13003419 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $29.83 and dropped to a low of $28.31 until finishing in the latest session at $28.82.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.15. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $30.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $60 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on KSS stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 50 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.09, while it was recorded at 27.36 for the last single week of trading, and 42.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

KSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -10.67%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,401 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,674,089, which is approximately -7.258% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,097,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.82 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $201.91 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 11.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 19,733,951 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 23,728,636 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 74,549,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,012,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,558,036 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,688,011 shares during the same period.