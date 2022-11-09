International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is 4.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.33%.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 12.45%. The one-year International Business Machines Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.06. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.70 billion, with 904.10 million shares outstanding and 903.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 5023149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $139.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $125 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $158 to $155, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on IBM stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 163 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.42, while it was recorded at 137.33 for the last single week of trading, and 131.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.22%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,666 million, or 57.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,369,131, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,758,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.77 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.42 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,210 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 30,465,873 shares. Additionally, 935 investors decreased positions by around 18,121,411 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 463,164,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,751,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,493,693 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 3,278,923 shares during the same period.