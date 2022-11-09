IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] moved up 10.58: Why It’s Important

IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] gained 10.58% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that IceCure’s ProSense® Achieves Significant Milestone in Medicare Coverage of Breast Cancer Procedures.

Receives assignment to a Medicare Payment Group for hospital outpatient payment.

Marks CMS’s first payment assignment for cryoablation of breast cancer.

IceCure Medical Ltd represents 36.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.36 million with the latest information. ICCM stock price has been found in the range of $1.08 to $1.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.33K shares, ICCM reached a trading volume of 31873930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IceCure Medical Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for ICCM stock

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, ICCM shares dropped by -9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3188, while it was recorded at 1.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9215 for the last 200 days.

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -234.99 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. IceCure Medical Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.13.

Return on Total Capital for ICCM is now -61.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, ICCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] managed to generate an average of -$581,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.95% of ICCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICCM stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 26,614, which is approximately -1.115% of the company’s market cap and around 71.33% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in ICCM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $8000.0 in ICCM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IceCure Medical Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ:ICCM] by around 7,910 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 14,949 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 41,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICCM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,240 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,404 shares during the same period.