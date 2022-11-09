Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Revenue clocked in at $68.70 million, up 24.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.8299 during the day while it closed the day at $0.76. The company report on November 2, 2022 that HYCROFT CONTINUES TO DRILL HIGHER GRADES.

189 meters of 1.06 g/t gold and 58.33 g/t silverincluding 67.1 meters of 1.15 g/t gold and 72.86 g/t silverand 10.7 meters of 1.39 g/t gold and 354.29 g/t silver.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock has also gained 11.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYMC stock has declined by -24.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.04% and gained 24.16% year-on date.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $153.86 million, with 199.77 million shares outstanding and 155.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 4341882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

HYMC stock trade performance evaluation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 34.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6755, while it was recorded at 0.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0230 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 28.50% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,288,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.48 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 376.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 26,509,682 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,304,451 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,973,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,787,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,324,564 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,932,683 shares during the same period.