Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Is Currently 19.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.91 during the day while it closed the day at $5.53. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook; Platform Demand and Financial Outperformance Driving Expected Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Beginning in Q4 2022.

Quarterly revenue of $144.8 million in Q3 2022, up 95% year-over-year.

Consumer-centric strategy driving third straight quarterly gain of >100k net new subscriptions, ending Q3 2022 with 991,000 subscriptions, up 80% year-over-year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock has also gained 22.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIMS stock has declined by -18.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.37% and lost -15.57% year-on date.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $1.15 billion, with 203.95 million shares outstanding and 155.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 8836276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $7.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $7.50 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

HIMS stock trade performance evaluation

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.35. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.31 and a Gross Margin at +73.72. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.38.

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $606 million, or 55.60% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,224,898, which is approximately 23.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.49 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $56.42 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 19,742,908 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 11,619,536 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 78,295,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,658,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,171,091 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,283,105 shares during the same period.