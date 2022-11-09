For CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] gained 1.74% or 0.07 points to close at $4.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4283033 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that CEMEX Launches Startup Accelerator to Strengthen Its Open Innovation Approach.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) and CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX’s corporate venture capital and open innovation unit, announced the launch of CEMEX Ventures Leaplab, an intensive acceleration program for innovative startups that address the critical challenges of the construction industry.

Leaplab leverages CEMEX’s facilities, expertise, and resources to help promising startups in the construction technology (Contech) entrepreneurial ecosystem validate and accelerate their value propositions. In its inaugural edition, Leaplab will connect a cohort of startups with CEMEX business units in six countries for an intensive 14-week program supported by close to 100 experts providing mentorship and real-world experience.

It opened the trading session at $4.06, the shares rose to $4.165 and dropped to $4.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 1.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, CX reached to a volume of 4283033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.70, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CX shares from 9.20 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $1,782 million, or 31.20% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 82,400,870, which is approximately 9.926% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 71,539,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.31 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $140.09 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 9.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 47,614,805 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 59,933,961 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 327,152,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,701,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,686,392 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,860,130 shares during the same period.