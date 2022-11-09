First Republic Bank [FRC] Revenue clocked in at $5.19 billion, down -44.87% YTD: What’s Next?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] jumped around 1.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $113.85 at the close of the session, up 1.72%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Wealth Management Team Led by Marc Koch and Christopher Walters Joins First Republic.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a five-member team led by Marc Koch and Christopher Walters has joined First Republic Investment Management in New York and Connecticut.

Koch and Walters were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

First Republic Bank stock is now -44.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRC Stock saw the intraday high of $115.39 and lowest of $110.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 222.86, which means current price is +4.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, FRC reached a trading volume of 4267531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Republic Bank [FRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $140.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $210 to $188. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $188 to $194, while UBS kept a Buy rating on FRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.80.

How has FRC stock performed recently?

First Republic Bank [FRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, FRC shares dropped by -15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.52, while it was recorded at 113.84 for the last single week of trading, and 151.81 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.46. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for First Republic Bank [FRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Republic Bank go to 7.61%.

Insider trade positions for First Republic Bank [FRC]

There are presently around $19,603 million, or 95.50% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,680,564, which is approximately 1.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,649,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.32 billion in FRC stock with ownership of nearly 52.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 13,495,052 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 11,074,682 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 147,612,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,181,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,960 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 621,672 shares during the same period.