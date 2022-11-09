First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Revenue clocked in at $2.16 billion, up 49.48% YTD: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a high on 11/08/22, posting a 0.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.41. The company report on November 1, 2022 that First Horizon Recognized as a Top 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced it has once again earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s list of BEST ADOPTION-FRIENDLY WORKPLACES, another recognition of the company as an employer of choice.

“First Horizon understands the value between work life balance and strives to provide tools and resources for our associates to do so,” says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. “We are honored to be recognized from the Dave Thomas Foundation again for our efforts.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4633080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 0.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.84%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $13.16 billion, with 534.60 million shares outstanding and 529.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 4633080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.13.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.53, while it was recorded at 24.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.31 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,517 million, or 81.90% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,077,591, which is approximately 0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,190,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $425.73 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -3.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 50,725,632 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 55,670,362 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 324,445,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,841,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,628,089 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 11,716,644 shares during the same period.